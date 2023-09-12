According to him, the records across the country do not support his accuser’s assertion. He outlined several achievements of the police under his leadership, including police visibility, decentralization of various units, and reduction of crime among many other things as reasons that he could not have been the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.
You should've kept quiet if you had nothing to say – IGP Dampare slams COP Mensah
The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has said that Commissioner of Police, Alex George Mensah got it completely wrong when he described him as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.
COP Alex George Mensah, while speaking to the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing a leaked audio recording in which he and Superintendent George Asare were captured plotting to get rid of the IGP, alleged that his boss was not managing the Ghana Police Service well and that many officers were not happy.
The leaked audio was recorded secretly by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.
“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years, I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” COP Mensah told the Samuel Atta Akyea-chaired committee.
But appearing before the same committee on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, IGP Dr Dampare said COP Mensah probably had a slip of the tongue, and that he must have meant to say otherwise.
“I think my colleague meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history. I think it was a slip of the tongue on his part,” the IGP said.
He also rejected claims that he has the power to determine who wins elections or not, saying every election has various stakeholders playing diverse roles to ensure its success.
