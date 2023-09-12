You should've kept quiet if you had nothing to say – IGP Dampare slams COP Mensah

COP Alex George Mensah, while speaking to the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing a leaked audio recording in which he and Superintendent George Asare were captured plotting to get rid of the IGP, alleged that his boss was not managing the Ghana Police Service well and that many officers were not happy.

The leaked audio was recorded secretly by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

“Honourable member and honourable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years, I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever,” COP Mensah told the Samuel Atta Akyea-chaired committee.

But appearing before the same committee on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, IGP Dr Dampare said COP Mensah probably had a slip of the tongue, and that he must have meant to say otherwise.

“I think my colleague meant to say I’m the best IGP in Ghana’s history. I think it was a slip of the tongue on his part,” the IGP said.