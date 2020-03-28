According to the Service, as of Saturday, March 28, a total of 2,519 persons have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana.

One person who tested positive is among those under mandatory quarantine while the three other cases were confirmed within the general population.

Meanwhile, one new patient has been confirmed dead, raising the death toll to five.

All five deaths involved persons who tested positive after routine surveillance. None of the persons who tested positive under mandatory quarantine has died from the disease.

“Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region.

“The Ashanti Region has recorded 7 of the 8 cases recorded outside the Greater Accra Region. All other 54 cases from routine surveillance were recorded in the Greater Accra Region,” the update indicated.

A total of 731 contacts of confirmed cases are currently being followed up by the contact tracing team. Among contacts, 53 were found to have symptoms and 48 have been tested with one person testing positive.

Two hundred and thirty-one contacts have completed the mandatory 14-day follow-up