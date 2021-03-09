The President delivered the address today as the first of his second term, following his re-election victory in the December 2020 polls.

Speaking as Minority Leader after the President's address, Haruna Iddrisu said " Mr Speaker as noted by my colleague, President Nana Addo has discharged his constitutional obligation noting that Nana back, Agyapa back with no comment on LGBTQ".

The comments come at the back of a recent national debate over LGBTQ rights in Ghana after an LGBTQ office in Accra has been shut down out of agitation by the clergy and public.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Tamale South MP is one of the influential politicians who has spoken against those calling for LGBTQ rights in Ghana. "I haven't seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow," the MP said at the Appointments Committee during the vetting of the Minister-designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed.

However, the President speaking a few weeks ago at St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, said he won't legalize same-sex marriage.

"For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President," Nana said but Haruna Iddrisu expressed that this could have been captured as well in the State of The Nation Adress delivered today.

Haruna Iddrisu said " no comment on LGTBQ and no comment on the killings of December 7th".

Before seconding the motion for the house to adjourn, he continued that "we will debate this State of the Nation and we will debate the present records but today interestingly, he is silent on our National debt. 4 years ago he said inherited this debt what is the state of our National debt?"