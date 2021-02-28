Speaking at St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, the President said he won't legalize same-sex marriage in the country.

"For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President," Nana Addo said at the ceremony.

This President's comment comes in the wake of pressure on the government to come clear and state its position on activities of persons who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer. (LGBTQ+)

The opening of an LGBTQ office at Ashongman in Accra has sparked a national debate as to whether Ghana will legalize LGBTQ.

The said office was opened on January 31, 2021, with the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana and some officials of the European Union (EU) in attendance.

However, out of public outcry against others advocating for the rights of LGBTQ people, the office was shut down by Ghana Police with the Landlord of the house that was used as the office, giving those who rented it one week to vacate the facility.