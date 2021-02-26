Dr. Asenso Gyambibi, who owns the property, has agreed to refund the remaining ten months of rent collected for the five-bedroom apartment.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the landlord has even issued a cheque to be given to the estate agent refund to the group.

Dr. Gyambibi previously disclosed that he was unaware that his property was being used for LGBT activities.

LBGT office in Accra closed down by Police

He noted that the group had violated the terms of his tenancy agreement, after initially agreeing to use the property as residency.

"When I asked for evidence he sent me pictures of an event that was held in this house so I called the agent and I asked him who rented the house because they have been here for just two months,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

"I asked him if he was aware an event of this nature took place here? He said 'Oh Doc, nothing really it was just a party and fundraiser event we were having and it is all over social media."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.