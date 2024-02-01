The data highlights a gender disparity, indicating that 10% of young women aged 15–24 admitted to engaging in sexual activity before turning 15, while the corresponding figure for young men was 8%. Additionally, the report notes that 48% of women and 34% of men aged 18–24 had initiated sexual activity before the age of 18.
10% of Ghanaian women had their first sex before age 15 - Survey reveals
10% of women had their initial sexual experiences before the age of 15, this is according to a recent report by the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey 2022 by the Ghana Statistical Service
What's particularly alarming is that this pattern has persisted since 2014, following an increase from 8% in 2008 to the current 10%.
The report specifies that the percentage of women aged 15–24 engaging in sexual intercourse before turning 15 rose from 8% in 2008 to 11% in 2014, stabilizing at 10% in 2022.
“The proportion of women aged 15–24 who had sexual intercourse before age 15 increased from 8% in 2008 to 11% in 2014 and then remained relatively unchanged at 10% in 2022. Similarly, the proportion among young men increased from 4% in 2008 to 9% in 2014 and remained relatively unchanged in 2022 (8%).”
In response to these findings, the report advocates for the use of condoms during sexual activity to mitigate the risks of sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies, which are prevalent within this demographic.
The report emphasizes that individuals initiating sexual activity at an early age face elevated risks of pregnancy and STIs compared to those who delay such experiences. The consistent use of condoms is recommended as an effective preventive measure against these risks.
