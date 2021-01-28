Professor Sampson Antwi, Head of Child Health Directorate at KATH disclosed that all nine cases were recorded in the last eleven days.

He said 14 children tested positive to COVID-19 at KATH in 2020 with the youngest child being 3 -year-old.

Professor Antwi noted that Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) is not a challenge but they lack enough space to accommodate more children if they record more cases.

In an interview on Accra-baed Joy FM, he said "We are having a huge surge in COVID positive cases and the disease initially, children were said to be spared. We had 14 the whole of last year but this year, just the spate of 10-days, we got 9 positive cases,.

"The COVID strain that we are having now is really also affecting children seriously. If in less than 2-weeks we are getting 9 cases, we don’t know where we are going to go when we are already full."