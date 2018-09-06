Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

"14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed soon"


Gargantuan Promises '14,000 jobless nurses and midwives to be employed soon'

The Ministry said nurses and midwives who completed their training two years ago will be employed soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ministry of Health has revealed that provisions have been made to employ 14,000 nurses before the end of this year.

The Ministry said nurses and midwives who completed their training two years ago will be employed soon.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the MoH, Robert Cudjoe, the government has decided to demonstrate commitment by employing 14,000 of the nurses.

READ MORE: Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance

The assurance comes after the Coalition of Unemployed Nurses and Midwives gave the government a three-week ultimatum to release their financial clearance and get them posted else they will storm the Jubilee House with protests.

Two groups; the "Unemployed Nurse Assistants Association 2016" and the "Coalition of Unposted Private Nurses" have been picketing the premises of the Health Ministry and the Jubilee to put pressure on the Ministry to capture their data and get them posted.

Some unemployed graduate nurses in February demanding posting picketed at the Health Ministry.

play

 

READ MORE: Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...

Others also strongly protested government's decision to enroll them on the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo). They said that would not give them job security.

Meanwhile, Robert Cudjoe in an interview on Accra-based FM said the decision to employ 14,000 of the nurses is a result of the ongoing protests in various regions across the country in demand for jobs pending a proper dialogue with the coalition on the way forward.

He said: "We have received information although not officially from them about their demonstrations in some of the regions of our country. Some of us have been talking to them and I believe other officers have been able to also discuss issues with the leadership and all that, so, we have pleaded with them.

"The good news is that the government has given us the go-ahead to recruit 14,000 of the nurses who completed about two years ago. The clearance will take effect in February 2019."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinah Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinah
Duty Truck Manufacturer: Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana
Fulfilment: 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6 Fulfilment 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6
Demolition: Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court Demolition Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court
Cleanliness: NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to the Sanitation Ministry Cleanliness NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to the Sanitation Ministry
Timely Intervention: Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court Timely Intervention Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court

Recommended Videos

Illegal Mining: Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Prez tells Xi Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Prez tells Xi
Local News: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September Local News GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September
Joe Mettle: Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital Joe Mettle Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital



Top Articles

1 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10bullet
2 Rebellion One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshiebullet
3 Personality Profile Kweku Adoboli: The rogue traderbullet
4 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
5 Health Scare 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have...bullet
6 Timely Intervention Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in courtbullet
7 Cleanliness NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia...bullet
8 Revelations Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces –...bullet
9 Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk International to...bullet
10 Volkswagen Govt should have consulted us before...bullet

Related Articles

Video 35-year-old man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cable
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
Old Times Nostalgia These are the 10 childhood games in Ghana we can't forget
Jobless Why unemployment is rising in Ghana
Robbery Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down
Face of USAG Body of second drowned beauty pageant found
Eid Festivities Tight security in Zongos as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Adha
Arizona Hospital 16 nurses pregnant at the same time
Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...
Vigilante Attacks Minister begs Tamale Teaching Hospital staff to return to work

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage
Tragic 13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage
The suspect, Osarfo Richard
Theft Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle
Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi
Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi
Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads