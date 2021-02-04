The Commission placed a ban on clay mining on January 19, 2021, due to the devastating effect of the menace on the lands in the area.

The Mining Taskforce of the Commission and the Shama District Assembly, therefore, teamed up to arrest persons who flouted the ban.

Assistant Officer for Mining Duties at the Minerals Commission, Bismark Ekuam, said 15 persons have so far been arrested.

He noted that the taskforce also seized one excavator and four trucks during its routine visit to mine sites.

“We were going on our routine visit to the mining areas to see what is happening after the ban that was issued by the District Assembly. On our way to Beposo, we met some trucks carrying clay, the very material which was banned by the District Assembly,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“So we traced the tyres of the truck, and we got to a site at Supom-Dunkwa. They were busily working there with about 15 men, one excavator, and four trucks parked. So I ordered the mine guards to just get the control board of the excavator and batteries which we have presented to the DCE.”

Mr. Ekuam further disclosed that the arrested persons will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“That is why we are meeting the District Police Command together with the DCE to make sure that we prosecute this one so that it will serve as a warning to all those planning to also do otherwise as has been sanctioned.

“Due to the COVID-19, we don’t arrest people on such operations, but we disable the equipment by confiscating vital parts of the equipment and present them to the police and DCE for the necessary action to be taken,” he added.