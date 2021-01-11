The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining was constituted to oversee the implementation of the ban on all forms of small scale mining also known as galamsey and also see to the vetting of small scale miners.

It was commissioned in March 2017, 2020, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reform artisanal and small-scale mining in the country.

The committee is made up of Ministers of the following ministries; Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Lands and Natural Resources, Local Government and Rural Development, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Regional Re-Organisation and Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Water and Sanitation, Interior, Defense, and Information.

The Secretariat was hit by alleged bribery and corruption scandal in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' exposé on illegal mining that led to the resignation of the Secretary of IMCIM, Charles Bissue.

Charles Bissue stepped down from the position after he was seen in the video documentary allegedly collecting bribes to facilitate the issuance of mining licenses.

Although he has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the police, he is still being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Reports stated that the President has decided to move the fight against illegal mining from the Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation to the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.