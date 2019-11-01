Although the names of the officers have not been disclosed, sources say they hold the ranks of Commissioner of Police (COP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Accra-based Starr FM reports the two have already appeared before an investigative team over the roles in the alleged coup plot.

News of an attempted coup to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government broke in September, following a statement from the Information Ministry.

The coup plotters

The Ministry said three persons had been arrested after 15 months of surveillance by the security agencies.

The suspects were identified as Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, Mr. Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

Knives, guns, explosive devices and other weapons were seized from the suspects, the Information Ministry said.

The three suspects have since been slapped with five charges, including, conspiracy to manufacture arms and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority.

Meanwhile, a senior military officer Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces Gershun Akpa, have also been charged for their roles in the alleged coup.