This is as a result of inadequate funds for the competition.

The President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakub A.B. Abubakar, in a letter, addressed to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) stated that "We, therefore, wish to inform management that until adequate funds are made available, schools will not be in the position to participate in the NSMQ in any form."

The letter dated February 6, 2020, was copied to all regional directors of education, regional CHASS chairmen/chairpersons, all zonal CHASS chairmen/chairpersons, and Primetime Ghana Limited, the organisers of the NSMQ.

Prempeh College

The letter stated: "At the first quarterly meeting for 2020 held at the National CHASS Secretariat on February 8, 2020, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CHASS has discussed thoroughly the challenges of the organisation of the NSMQ at the various levels.

"After a lengthy discussion, we have concluded that it will be difficult for schools to organise the students for the NSMQ at the regional and the national levels."

It, however, expressed the hope that the concerns of CHASS would be addressed quickly to facilitate the smooth organisation of the quiz.

However, the GES, in a letter to regional directors of education, acknowledged receipt of the letter from CHASS, saying "the Director-General has also received representation from some schools indicating their willingness to participate in the competition".

SHS in NSMQ victory

"In order to make an informed decision on the matter, regional directors are hereby requested to compile the list of schools which are willing to participate in the competition, so that appropriate action can be taken on the request since it is only schools which will participate in the competition which will be eligible for the money earmarked for the competition.

"Regional directors’ prompt action on this exercise will be very much appreciated," the GES letter, signed by its Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, concluded.

It urged the regional directors to act promptly on the request.