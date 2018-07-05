Pulse.com.gh logo
4 towns demonstrate against Nana Konadu over 700-acre land


About four communities hit the streets to march against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has been subjected to protests from some communities in the Eastern region over a 700-acre land.

About four communities in the region hit the streets to march against Nana Konadu for allegedly annexing a 700-acre property stretching from Nsawam Cannery all the way to the Koans Estate enclave.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings hit with protests

 

Accra-based Class FM reports that the residents and custodians of the lands are from Adoagyiri, Owuraku, Ntoaso and Akwamu.

Displaying various placards, the protestors marched to Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to present a petition to the government through the Chief Executive.

One of the placards read, “Mrs Rawlings Konadu, candidate for hell”, among others.

The said 700-acre land was acquired by the government to grow pineapple to feed Nsawam Cannery when the factory was established.

However, the communities are accusing Nana Konadu of planning to sell the property to a private developer.

They, therefore, want government to intervene to stop her from going on with her plans.

