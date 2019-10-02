It is an open knowledge of how some people have risen to the highest office of their countries just because one of their parents used to be a head of state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Jospeh Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo are some of the few examples of people who followed their parents into politics.

This phenomenon, however, is relatable to the Ghanaian political scene. Some of the current political figures come from families that have a track record and history in politics in Ghana.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore decided to profile 7 of these politicians who took after the parents.

Samia Nkrumah: The former National Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah is the daughter of Ghana's first ever president, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Samia Nkrumah, Former National Chairperson of CPP

Samia was voted by the people of Jomoro in 2008 to represent them in Parliament. In January 2016, she contested alongside three other candidates to be the flag bearer and presidential candidate for the 2016 National Elections. She lost out, coming second to Ivor Greenstreet.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo: Ghana's current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was born into a big political family. His dad, William Akufo-Addo was part of the 'Big Six' and President of the 2nd Republic.

Nana Addo's uncle was J.B Danquah, referred to as the doyen of Ghanaian politics. President Akufo-Addo represented the people of Abuakwa as Member of Parliament from 1996 to 2004.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He also served as the Foreign Minister and Attorney General under the John Kuffour administration from 2000 to 2008.

John Mahama: Former President John Dramani Mahama was born in Damongo to Emmanuel Adama Mahama. Adama Mahama was a wealthy rice farmer and teacher, he was also a first Member of Parliament for the West Gonja constituency and the first Regional Commissioner of the Northern Region during the First Republic under Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Mahama was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana in the 1996 elections to represent the Bole/Bamboi Constituency for a four-year term.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

He was voted as Ghanaian president in 2012 after serving as Vice President to John Evans Atta-Mills in 2008.

Mike Ocquaye Jnr: Ghana's Ambassador to India is the son of the current Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

Unlike his dad who was a long term serving Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Ocquaye Jnr didn't serve in the legislature.

Mike Ocquaye Jnr

As a lawyer, he was part of the legal and communication teams of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before his appointment as an ambassador.

Zanetor Rawlings: Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings' daughter Zanetor Rawlings won the Korle Klottey seat as Member of Parliament in 2016.

Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings

Prior to her election, Zanetor's rise in politics has been lowkey. She recently won the NDC primaries to contest as the MP for Korle Klottey again in the 2020 general elections.

Mahama Ayariga: The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central was born to Frank Abdulai Ayariga. He was the first MP for Bawku in the 3rd Republic.

Alongside his brother Hassan, Mahama absconded with his dad to Nigeria after the Limann government was toppled. He studied law in the United States and was first elected MP in 2004.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga has served as Minister of Sports, Minister of Information and Minister of Environment under the previous NDC administration.

Charles Adu-Boahen: The current Deputy Minister of Finance is the son of Professor Albert Adu Boahen, a former presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Hon Charles Adu Boahen has over 19 years’ experience in Finance, specifically in Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Private Equity and Real Estate.

Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen

Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Finance, Charles was the CEO of Black Star Advisors (BSA), a boutique investment bank and asset management firm, and Primrose Properties Ghana (PPG), a real estate development company, both of which he founded in 2007.