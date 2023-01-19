8 Chiana SHS students who were sacked for insulting Akufo-Addo return to school

In honour of the President’s call, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum directed the Ghana Education Service to recall the affected students and give them less severe punishments rather than endangering their education.

Then the GES too directed the Chiana SHS’s administration to call the students back to school.

According to myjoyonline.com, the father of one of the girls has confirmed that her daughter was reporting back to school on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, after the school administration called to inform him that his daughter was free to return to school.

A letter dated November 29, 2022, signed by the Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah and handed over to the guardians of the affected students communicated their dismissal.

The GES described the conduct of the affected students in the dismissal letter as undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.

The disciplinary action was an outcome of an investigation that was launched into the video by the GES and the management of the Chiana SHS after they apologized to the President on behalf of the students involved.