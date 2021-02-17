The demolition will allow for the reconstruction of an entirely new ultramodern hospital.

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah, the decision to pull down the facility is based on the final report by the construction firm, Contracta, after its assessment of the whole structure.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The almost 1000 bed maternity and child health block started in 1974 was to help deal with the serious congestion on the existing facility.

The project was initiated and started by the Kutu Acheampong National Redemption Council (NRC) government and abandoned by successive governments.