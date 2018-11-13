Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public

Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee has urged the public to abide by the laws of the country by paying their tolls.

play

The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has urged the public to put a stop to the non-payment of tolls on the Tema Motorway in protest of the bad nature of the highway.

In recent times, many motorists have resolved not to pay their tolls after growing tired of government’s refusal to fix the potholes on the stretch.

Videos circulating on social media capture some drivers telling off the toll attendants and refusing to pay until the motorway is fixed.

But responding to this development, Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee has urged the public to abide by the laws of the country by paying their tolls.

A Ranking Member on the Committee, Kwame Agbodza, said it is against the law for drivers to deliberately refuse to pay their tolls.

Kwame Agbodza play

Kwame Agbodza

 

“We must all be ready to abide by the laws of the country. I wouldn’t encourage anybody to get to the toll booth and decide not to pay,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

He, however, called on the sector minister to take steps to ensure that the road is fixed immediately.

Mr. Agbodza said there was a proposal to rebuild the motorway into a six-lane project but it was rejected by government.

“It was this government that came and said they were not interested in that proposal. Now they have gone to find a transaction advisor and that process is going to take a longer period of time,” he said.

