The news website reports that the Sprinter bus was travelling from Aflao to Accra when it rammed into the Ford which was also heading to Aflao, after a wrongful overtaking.

Accident at Sege kills 2 drivers and passenger on the spot, leaving 7 people injured Pulse Ghana

“The Sprinter was heading towards Accra while the Ford was travelling towards Aflao. Upon reaching a section of the road, the Sprinter driver overtook a tipper truck in front of it but there were two other cars, hence no space for him. Unfortunately, he collided with the Ford which was also speeding from the opposite direction,” a witness identified as Dennis Nartey narrated.

He added that both vehicles were so badly damaged especially the front that it took personnel from the Fire Service to cut and remove passengers who were trapped.

While the two drivers and a passenger died on the spot the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital in pickup vehicles plying the road because the Ambulance Service arrived late to the scene.