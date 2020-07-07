His comments come after some parents stormed the school when six students reportedly contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patients, all students of the school, were isolated at the school’s sickbay on Monday, June 29, 2020, together with some other students who also showed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to reports, six out of eleven students who were tested for the virus tested positive.

Alhaji Yacoub Abubakari, speaking to Ghanaweb advised the distressed parents to abolish their mission of withdrawing their wards.

He said "they should not be allowed immediately to go home. They should allow the authorities to handle the situation. We are very sure that they will be able to address it adequately."

"What I want to assure parents is that the schools have formed COVID-19 teams in our respective schools. They have received training on how to handle such cases should they arrive. So now what is required of us is to exercise some patience and let the school authorities handle the case…who knows the status of each ward? If your ward has it and you are carrying them home, you are going to contaminate the whole house.

"If information like these are just put in the air for parents to be aware that this is happening in this school, they will rush to the school out of confusion just to solve the problem and they may worsen the situation…if this should happen in any other Senior High School, they should find an appropriate way of informing the authorities (GES management) …to allow proper testing to be conducted and then we will be able to manage it better than what is going on," he added.