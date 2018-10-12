Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday morning ceiling collapse


Tragedy Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday morning ceiling collapse

At least three people “sustained minor” injuries with the police and fire service personnel arriving at the scene to avert chaos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Management of Accra Mall on Thursday confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the mall. 

Three persons, all of them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment since.

The managers of the facility however assured the public that all other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.

play

In a statement released and signed by Marketing Manager for Accra Mall, Denise Asare, she noted that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation. 

The incident occurred at about 11:53am and all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.

 

The Accra Mall management also opined that it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday October 13, 2018 but reiterated that the facility’s benchmark for customer and public safety remains paramount and it would adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tragedy: Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victims Tragedy Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victims
Breaking: Part of Accra Mall collapses Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapses
Ignorance: Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning
#Number12: Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out
Police Raid: 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase
International Day of the Girl: Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child International Day of the Girl Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child

Recommended Videos

Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men
Local Ranking: Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity Local Ranking Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3



Top Articles

1 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
2 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens...bullet
3 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
4 Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bailbullet
5 Modernisation Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal -...bullet
6 #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown outbullet
7 New Roles Nana Addo appoints 3 Deputy CEOs for COCOBODbullet
8 Tragedy Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victimsbullet
9 Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuasebullet
10 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet

Local

Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million
Menzgold Issues Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment
KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
Reinforced Office Cabinet KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
COP James Oppong Boanuh
Appointment President Akufo-Addo gives Deputy IGP one-year contract
X
Advertisement