The Management of Accra Mall on Thursday confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the mall.

Three persons, all of them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment since.

The managers of the facility however assured the public that all other sections of the shopping centre, such as the Food Court and all the shops on the Shoprite wing of the mall are now operational.

In a statement released and signed by Marketing Manager for Accra Mall, Denise Asare, she noted that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation.

The incident occurred at about 11:53am and all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.

The Accra Mall management also opined that it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday October 13, 2018 but reiterated that the facility’s benchmark for customer and public safety remains paramount and it would adopt every necessary step to safeguard these standards.