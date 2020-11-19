According to him, Mr. Amidu was treated like “a last born and like a spoilt child” during his time in office.

“I don’t know the extreme support this government wants to give Amidu. They have treated him like a last born and like a spoilt child. The letter states that, despite even having funds for both capital expenditure and recurrent expenditure, we even go ahead to pay his bills,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“Someone who has gotten funds in his account, and he says he wants a building opposite the UK High Commission and he changed his mind to say he wants GetFund building.”

READ ALSO: Occupy Ghana expresses disappointment in Martin Amidu’s resignation

Nana Addo with Martin Amidu

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

Dr. Okoe Boye believes claims by Mr. Amidu that his work was impeded cannot be true, insisting he was given all the freedom to operate in his role as Special Prosecutor.

“He could have done his appointments and issue dates it would take effect. He was never impeded of his works. Someone who can walk into Jubilee house anytime and states the things he need and he will have pumped out that much,” the Deputy Minister of Health said.

Meanwhile, Pressure group, Occupy Ghana says it is disappointed by Martin Amidu's resignation as Special Prosecutor.

In a statement, the group also expressed its disappointment at the Presidency’s acceptance of the resignation.

“When it becomes an attempt to creep on turf, we believe the best option is to call the bluff of the Executive, assert the independence, stick to one’s guns and proceed with one’s mandate. If we do not do this then we have surrendered that precious independence, back to the Executive,” a section of the statement from the pressure group said.

“We expect there to be friction. Inherent in that inevitable friction is the expectation that each officeholder would hold their ground so that in the healthy equilibrium of tension, Ghanaians would be protected from undue governmental authority.

“That is why we are disappointed in both the resignation and its subsequent acceptance, which make it impossible for the decisions to be rescinded,” it added.