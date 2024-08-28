ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo makes U-turn; Yohonu only Dep IGP; not in charge of operations

Pulse Staff

The government appears to have realigned the official title of Mr Christian Yohonu, now referred to as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in official documents, rather than Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations, as previously stated.

In response to a lawsuit against the government regarding the appointment, the Attorney General referenced the title as “Deputy Inspector-General of Police” rather than including the “in Charge of Operations” designation mentioned in the Presidential announcement.

The official communication from the Presidency on the appointment stated, “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.”

However, in the Attorney General's response to the lawsuit, the title “Deputy Inspector-General of Police” was repeatedly used without the additional “in Charge of Operations”. The response included the statement: “The appointment of the 3rd Respondent as Deputy Inspector-General of Police was made by His Excellency the President of Ghana in accordance with the advice of the Police Council as required under Article 202 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.”

Further reacting to the suit, the Attorney General remarked: “The President was performing his administrative functions and not exercising his adjudicatory powers when he appointed the 3rd Respondent as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police; therefore, Article 141 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 16 of Act 459 are not the appropriate statutory provisions to be invoked against him.”

The plaintiff seeks a court order prohibiting COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno from acting or purporting to act in the role of Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.

