Akufo-Addo makes U-turn; Yohonu only Dep IGP; not in charge of operations

The official communication from the Presidency on the appointment stated, “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations.”

Pulse Ghana

However, in the Attorney General's response to the lawsuit, the title “Deputy Inspector-General of Police” was repeatedly used without the additional “in Charge of Operations”. The response included the statement: “The appointment of the 3rd Respondent as Deputy Inspector-General of Police was made by His Excellency the President of Ghana in accordance with the advice of the Police Council as required under Article 202 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further reacting to the suit, the Attorney General remarked: “The President was performing his administrative functions and not exercising his adjudicatory powers when he appointed the 3rd Respondent as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police; therefore, Article 141 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 16 of Act 459 are not the appropriate statutory provisions to be invoked against him.”

Emmanuel Felix Mantey filed a lawsuit on 2nd August 2024 challenging the appointment of COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police.