The Presidency has in the past week met with religious leaders to pray against the fast-spreading disease.

President Akufo-Addo hosted some Christian religious leaders at a breakfast meeting on Thursday to seek God’s intervention.

President Akufo-Addo organised a breakfast meeting with Christian religious leaders

On Friday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also hosted some Islamic religious leaders to pray over the pandemic.

Reacting to this, a flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Samson Asaki Awingobit, believes traditional leaders must also have their turn.

According to him, the prayers of traditional leaders cannot be underestimated in a time when the nation is seeking the face of God.

"I've observed with keen interest recent meetings between the presidency and that of leaders of the various religious groups on seeking the face of God, in the matter,” Mr. Awingobit said, as quoted by the GNA.

"However, we must not as a country neglect the traditional foundation of the country.

"With the role, traditional leaders, queen mothers, priests and priestesses play in our national discourse, I believe their prayers and ideas are much needed in times like this.”

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to 24.