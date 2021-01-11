According to him, the voting pattern during the 2020 elections showed that Ghanaians want both parties to work together.

He said this when he celebrated the first Akwasidae of the year with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The President also assured that the Ashanti region will have its fair share of development in his next four years.

READ ALSO: Ghana is looking like a banana republic under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“I’m here to thank Otumfuo and the people of Asante for your massive vote and support for me and the NPP party. The four more years you’ll have your share of development but the most important thing is unity,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“What the election taught us is that Ghanaians want NPP and NDC to work together especially in parliament and that is what I want us to do to move the country forward.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Akufo-Addo had his largest vote margin in the Ashanti region, where over 1.7 million persons voted for the NPP.

Meanwhile, the President has stated that he doesn’t take lightly, the privilege of joining Ghanaian Presidents who served for two terms.

Reveling in his re-election, he said he is delighted to follow in the exalted footsteps of ex-Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Both Rawlings and Kufour served for two terms in the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2000 and 2001 to 2009, respectively.

In a Facebook post, Akufo-Addo also thanked Ghanaians for renewing his mandate during the 2020 elections.

“I follow in the exalted footsteps of two of my predecessors, the 1st and 2nd Presidents of the 4th Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two successive terms in office,” the President wrote.

“I, cannot, therefore, take this honour and privilege bestowed on my modest self lightly, and I thank Almighty God and the Ghanaian people, who, by an emphatic margin, renewed my mandate in office for four more years, in the elections of 7th December.”

Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were officially been sworn-in as President and Vice President, respectively, last Thursday.