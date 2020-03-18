The ex-deputy Minister of Education said the pledge is deceptive and hollow and it shows the lack of seriousness on the part of government to fight the canker.

The NDC MP disclosed this in a post on social media after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed in Parliament that government intends to borrow the funds from the IMF and the World Bank.

According to the Finance Minister, on the fiscal implications of the coronavirus, government is discussing with the International Monetary Fund to access part of a US$10 billion facility, made available by the IMF to address coronavirus through the Read Credit Facility.

“We are also discussing with other multilateral and bilateral partners on potential assistance to close the financing gap,” he noted.

In a rant on Facebook, Ablakwa said: "Coronavirus can be defeated but not with deception and hollow rhetoric. Mr. President, we demand real, convincing and sincere commitment!”

“This is not the level of sincerity, seriousness and commitment other governments are demonstrating in combating the pandemic."

