Akufo-Addo’s govt is to blame for the ‘toilet dormitory’ fiasco at GHANASCO – Mahama

Speaking to delegates at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, John Mahama says feeding in some schools is also a challenge.

“The students are unable to get a decent place to sleep when they go to school because the government has refused to continue most of the infrastructure including dormitories which were under construction before we left office. This situation poses a challenge to the educational sector. Most of the students also go hungry while in school. Headmasters are prevented from intervening. We will change the situation in our next government,” Mr. Mahama said.

There was a viral video which indicated that some students of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale are using toilet cubicles as a boys’ dormitory.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted the headmaster and senior housemaster of the school for investigations to commence.