He said the situation arose due to the negligence the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has paid to developing infrastructure at senior high schools.
Akufo-Addo’s govt is to blame for the ‘toilet dormitory’ fiasco at GHANASCO – Mahama
Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has laid the blame on the government on the recent controversy of a toilet dormitory at the Ghana Senior High School in Tamale.
Speaking to delegates at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, John Mahama says feeding in some schools is also a challenge.
“The students are unable to get a decent place to sleep when they go to school because the government has refused to continue most of the infrastructure including dormitories which were under construction before we left office. This situation poses a challenge to the educational sector. Most of the students also go hungry while in school. Headmasters are prevented from intervening. We will change the situation in our next government,” Mr. Mahama said.
There was a viral video which indicated that some students of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale are using toilet cubicles as a boys’ dormitory.
The Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted the headmaster and senior housemaster of the school for investigations to commence.
Meanwhile, the embattled headmaster of GHANASCO Douglas Yakubu said the story was staged to tarnish the image of the school but Prince Kwame Tamakloe the journalist behind the story insists the story was not staged.
