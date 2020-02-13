He said, although the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has abandoned his projects, he won’t do same should he be voted back into power.

Mahama said this when some fisherfolk from the Western Region visited him at his office on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo Gov’t has abandoned all my projects – Mahama fumes

John Mahama

“We constructed a fish processing plant in Elmina to help the community and the fisherfolk but as I speak, the facility has been abandoned because it was constructed by another government,” he said.

“When I was in power, we started constructing 200 new secondary schools but the ones that were uncompleted have been abandoned by this government.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said, unlike the NPP, he will complete all projects started by the current government if he returns to the Presidency.

Mahama also touched on the way forward with regards to the distribution of premix fuel for the fisherfolk.

According to him, there will be no discrimination in the distribution of premix fuel for fishing when the NDC returns to power after the December polls.

“Premix are being shared to only those affiliated to the government but we will make it available to every fisherfolk regardless of your political affiliation because we are all Ghanaians,” Mahama added.