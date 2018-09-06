news

Award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has returned with another explosive undercover investigative work that is set to shatter the alms begging 'industry' in Ghana.

Titled: "Chained By Begging", Anas seeks to expose the syndicate behind the ever-growing begging population in the major urban centres in Ghana.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI went undercover in Kumasi, Tamale, and Accra and discovered that most of the child beggars were trafficked, and that those adults with them on the street are actually their jailers.

The investigations also revealed that very young children are the preferred choice of the traffickers as they elicit more sympathy from the public.

According to the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child and section 87 (1-2) of the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) child begging is child abuse and also prohibited by law in Ghana, as is trafficking, separation from family and exploitative child labour.

“It was observed that children were trafficked by adults and used as business. Children are denied of their right to education, good health, nutrition, protection and choices and do dangerous work for the benefit of the traffickers, who buy and sell them across borders with impunity", Anas said.

"Chained by Begging" also revealed that there is a powerful cartel behind this trans-national trade that involves three countries: Ghana, Togo and Niger.

The piece is in partnership with OAfrica under the #KidsOurFuture campaign and funded by the European Union.