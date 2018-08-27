Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary

news

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has denied reports that he made attempts to block Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana.

A former spokesperson of the Hajj Committee, Mohammed Amin Lamptey on Accra-based Happy FM revealed that the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, tried intervening because Anas and Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association are both Muslims.

The documentary showed Nyantakyi scheming to rip off the FA in contracts and accepting gifts in contravention of FIFA regulations.

"As part of this Anas Aremeyaw exposé, I am putting it before you…we have this big man who wanted to meet Anas Aremeyaw Anas since it was an issue between two Muslims -- if you like Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas," Amin Lamptey said.

He added: "You can refer to my article [an article he said he wrote on the matter]. I did not mention the person’s name. I upheld the name. I can tell you today that the National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharabutu is that big man, as the leader of Muslims in this country. So Anas went ahead and showed the video and we all saw what happened."

But spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said the allegations are false.

He said "I've never known of any meeting, the chief Imam is an elder and he has no business wanting to know what happened, so, we want to indicate to the whole world that the Chief Imam never made an attempt to stop Anas Aremeyaw Anas from going ahead with the premiering of that exposé.

He added: "we want to support every effort in the country led by the chief imam, any effort government is doing to rid our country of this canker of corruption, we’re so committed and we want to support any institution that goes on to do so."