Anas to get cancer soon - Kennedy Agyapong prophesies

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has hinted that ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas might get cancer soon.

He said Anas' constant use of beads to conceal his identity might have an effect on his health soon.

“Why choose to be journalist in a hood? Can’t he be without the hood for once by removing those things around his face? I’m even scared he may soon get cancer because the heat in those beads is just scary. He should think twice,” he added on Adom TV’s Badwam show Tuesday.

Anas has dragged the controversial lawmaker to court for defamation of character.

Anas is praying the court to grant him reliefs which include the general damages for libel, as well as aggravated damages arising from the libellous comments published by the Mr Agyepong in the sum of GHC 25,000,000.

The NPP firebrand has been attacking Anas in the lead-up to the premiere of his investigative piece #Number12. The investigative documentary focused on the corrupt practices in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Lawyers for Mr Kennedy Agyapong argued as stated in their application for the suit to be dismissed for lack of merit.