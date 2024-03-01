Speaking during an editorial segment on his 'Good Evening Ghana' show, Otchere brought attention to a significant question.
Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes
Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere has voiced concerns over potential legal consequences for interviewing transgender individuals, specifically mentioning Nigerian personality Bob Risky following the passing of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 known as the Anti - LGBTQ+ bill by Ghana's Parliament.
"So if I bring Bob Risky here and I interview him, I'd go to jail for two years? Because he's transgender, I'm not supposed to, under the bill that has been passed, because interviewing transgender people that is seen by the bill as promoting the LGBTQ+."
Otchere revealed his desire to interview Bob Risky, a Nigerian transgender individual, and the potential legal ramifications such an interview could bring under the new legislation. He painted a vivid scenario where law enforcement could interrupt his show, handcuff him, and take him away for promoting LGBTQ+ content.
"Viewers can you imagine? one day, you are waiting for Good Evening Ghana and I'd be sitting here doing this touch screen and policemen walk into the studio and they say stop the program and they handcuff and take me away because I interviewed Bob risky. Why ?Because of the Human sexual rights and Family Values Act, of 2021. Should there be an amendment of this part, I don't know" He stated.
The recently passed bill includes provisions criminalizing LGBTQ+ advocacy and support services, imposing penalties such as fines and imprisonment. It also seeks to prohibit same-sex marriage and any public display of affection between individuals of the same sex.
Otchere's editorial sheds light on the potential impact of the legislation on freedom of the press and expression.
The international community, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has expressed deep concern over the legislation. Palmer has emphasized the potential damage to Ghana's international reputation and economy if the bill is enacted.
Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, during her visit to Ghana, referred to the anti-LGBTQI+ bill as an affront to the minority group, asserting that it raises human rights concerns.
