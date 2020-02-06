The NDC MP who is also a ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament said the Minister is culpable in the missing excavators seized from illegal miners.

He said since the Minister is the head of the government committee charged with curbing galamsey, he should be the one arrested for the excavators scandal.

“He [Frimpong Boateng] should be the one who should be arrested for first of all breaching the law and paving the way for others,” the MP told the media on Wednesday.

“He didn’t follow the law and as a result, the constituency chairman [and] regional chairman, now have the opportunity to take part in the vanishing and sale of these excavators,” Mr. Mutawakilu added.

The MP also noted that the committee plans to push for the Ministers for Environment, Science and Technology and Lands and Natural Resources to appear before it to answer for the hundreds of missing excavators seized from illegal miners.

Adam Mutawakilu

“We will first of all push for the Minister; both Frimpong-Boateng and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to appear before it,” he said.

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the missing excavators and since granted bail.

The six, include the suspended First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region, Ekow Ewusi.

They have been cautioned with the offence of stealing and abetment to stealing.

According to the CID, the five others arrested individuals are alleged accomplices of Ekow Ewusi, who was contracted to take custody of the seized equipment.