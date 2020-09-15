The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards has nominated Julian Selby, who goes by the name on his artworks and social media, Artwork by Pimpin for this year's Ghanaian Visual Artist for his creative pencil artworks.

Pimpin is out there, making an impact and he's taking Ghana's visual art to international recognition.

He is a contemporary artist who combines realistic depictions with image-based storytelling.

He tries to create work that is relevant to the world, but, in doing so, he asks Ghanaians to see his messages through different perspectives.

Artwork by Pimpin

Pimpin's artworks are large-scale carbon and graphite pencil drawings. He has currently put together a coloring book of his work and colored pencil drawings make their imprint with a powerful usage of negative space and a flair for design.

He was nominated for the maiden edition of the 2019 Arts and Culture awards and won it for his creativity in the industry.

Pimpin

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to honour individuals and brands who have made significant contributions to the Arts and Culture Industry in Ghana.

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards consists of 18 categories, including Honorary awards.

An impressive selection of individuals has been acknowledged for their contributions to arts and culture in Ghana.

According to GACA, voting ends on November 11, 2020, and the shortcode to vote for a nominee is *447*100#.

The awards will be presented at the Accra Internal Conference Centre.

Pimpin2

The category nominees for the 2019 awards are:

Honourary Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year

Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year

Corporate support for Arts and Culture of the year

Traditional Dance group of the year

Traditional Music group of the year

Cultural TV program of the year

Cultural Radio program of the year

Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year

Ghanaian Artist of the year

Ghanaian movie of the year

Ghanaian fashion designer of the year

Art Festival Event of the year

Spoken word Artist of the year

Indigenous Caterer of the year

Discovery of the year

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Television)

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Photography)

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Blog)