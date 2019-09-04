This declaration comes in the wake of some planned protests and destruction of school properties by students.

The Chairman of the Ashanti REGSEC, Simon Osei-Mensah who made this declaration in a statement dated September 3, 2019, and released in Kumasi said “anybody who directly or indirectly engages in activities that may disturb the peace on the KNUST campus shall be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law”.

The Ashanti REGSEC, has therefore directed that any person or group that has grievances against the KNUST should report it to the appropriate authorities for redress or necessary action.

“The general public, particularly, parents and guidance, are advised to caution their children and wards to abide by the University regulations and refrain from acts that may contravene the Public Order Act”, the statement in part read.

It added, “The Ashanti Regional Security Council serves notice that it shall ensure strict enforcement of the laws concerning public order, whenever they are breached”.

The University had to go on a forced break last year when students vandalized school properties in a protest against the inclusion of females in some of the main 'male only' halls.