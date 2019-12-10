Such an act, DOVSSU says, should not be encouraged in homes because it amounts to sexual abuse.

This was disclosed by Superintendent Sophia Eva Anim, of the Madina Office of DOVSSU of the Ghana Police Service.

She said the Unit is currently investigating and trying cases involving fathers who sexually abused their daughters.

She further cautioned parents to desist from inflicting injuries on their wards in a bid to correct them.

Supt. Anim said this during a joint sensitisation programme organised by DOVSSU and the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The event was geared towards throwing more light on the Domestic Violence Act, (Act 732), and creating awareness to mobilise public support to end sexual and gender-based violence.

Supt. Anim added that men who sleep with girls under the age of 16 face up to 25 years imprisonment.

“Male adults who have sexual intercourse with girls below 16 years commit defilement even if the girl consented to the act and you would be sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison and 25 years maximum,” she warned, as quoted by GNA.