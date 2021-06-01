Bawumia donates GH¢300,000 to Kwami Sefa Kayi's Kokrokoo Charity Foundation

Dr. Boako said inadequate incubators for the survival of pre-term babies at various hospitals motivated Dr. Bawumia to personally donate to assist the project.

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, led by Kwami Sefa Kayi has been calling for help from the public to support its "Project 100" initiative which aims at supplying incubators to hospitals across the country to save the lives of the infant.

Kokrooko charities thanked Dr. Bawumia for this kind gesture and also lauded him for his philanthropic heart and character.

Dr. Bawumia is noted for helping the needy, the poor, the sick, and the aged a trait that has been part of him since his days at the Bank of Ghana.