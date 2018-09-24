Pulse.com.gh logo
Bawumia donates relief items to flood victims


Bagre Dam Spillage Bawumia saves flood victims; donates relief items

play

Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the government has handed over assorted emergency relief items to the victims of flooding in some communities in the Upper East and West regions.

The items include student size mattresses; bundles of clothes; chlorine; bags of maize, sugar and rice; boxes of cooking oil; soap; blankets; plastic buckets, bowls, cups and mats; bags of sachet water, as well as boxes of mosquito coils and treated mosquito nets.

The families of those who passed away as a result of the flood also received cash donations to help lessen the burden such deaths had imposed on them.

play

 

Unusually heavy rainfall this year has caused major devastation in parts of the three northern regions. The spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso has only worsened the situation, leading to the loss of several lives and the destruction of property worth millions of Ghana cedis.

play

 

Affected communities include Mangu, Kambali and Kunbiehi in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region; Walinbalee in the Sissala East District; Siniesi in the Builsa North district; Kologo in the Kassena Nankana East District; and Winkogo in the Talensi district, all in the Upper East Region.

play

 

Accompanied by the Minister for the Interior who is also MP for Nandom, Ambrose Dery; Minister for Defence and MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul; Minister for Aviation and MP for Navrongo Central, Joseph Adda, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, and other officials, Vice President Bawumia inspected the damage and commiserated with the victims.

He also pledged government’s commitment to deal with the factors that led to the floods and deaths, including broken bridges and the lack of flood control measures such as dams.

play

 

Responding to a call by the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebegtang, for the revival of plans – drawn up by the Kufuor administration – to construct a multi-purpose dam at Pwalugu and Juala, Vice President Bawumia disclosed that Nana Addo was paying keen attention to the matter, and the government is holding consultations to fast track the construction of the dam.

Bawumia explained that the Pwalugu project would not only control flooding, but would also help to enhance agriculture production through irrigation and also help generate electricity to meet the growing national demand.

play
 

"Tongo-Rana, I can assure you that we are very interested in making sure that this project sees the light of day," Dr Bawumia indicated.

