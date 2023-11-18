ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Be wary of unauthorized money transfer organizations - BoG warns

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a warning urging the public to exercise caution regarding unauthorized Money Transfer Organizations (MTOs) in the country.

BoG
BoG

In an official statement, the central bank emphasized that several MTOs operating in the remittance and Ghana Forex Market lack approval from the Bank of Ghana.

Recommended articles

The unapproved organizations specifically mentioned in the statement are "Lemfi, Wise, Transfer Go, Xoom-A Paypal Service, Sendwalu, Boss Revolution, BTC-Aza Finance, and Supersonic."

The statement also emphasizes that all approved MTOs are required to channel their foreign exchange flows exclusively through their authorized partner institutions and adhere strictly to all operational guidelines.

The Bank of Ghana explicitly advised the general public, banks, Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMI), and Enhanced Payment Service Providers (EPSP) to avoid conducting any transactions with these institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This warning is intended to ensure compliance within the financial sector and safeguard the public from potential risks associated with engaging with unapproved money transfer entities.

BoG
BoG Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson

You can't impose 24-hour economy on Ghanaians — Joe Jackson tells Mahama

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

I’m not contesting to be MP again because of frustration – Nii Lante Vanderpuye