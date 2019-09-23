He said top gurus in the ruling party are to blame for the woes of Nana Appiah Mensah’s Menzgold.

A Plus, who used to be a sympathizer of the NPP, alleged in a rant on Facebook that the party is the biggest scam in Ghana.

He wrote: “Mustapha Hameed, if you are looking for the biggest scam in Ghana it is the NPP. 1. This party in opposition took money from almost everyone including Nam1. The Menzgold money is with NPP big men!!! Even in government you guys still went to him for money for your Koforidua conference and promised to help him. The poor menzgold customers money was used to sponsor the NPP 2016 campaign.

2. This party called NPP, took all the Unibank money for campaign and came back and closed it down. I know exactly how much they paid for your Tamale congress in 2014. (2 million dollars) Even when you won and knew that the bank was on life support you still went for poor depositors’ money for your Cape coast conference because you knew that even if the bank collapses you will pay with taxpayers money. The biggest scam in this country is the NPP.

Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1

The owner of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah is currently on trial for defrauding about 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion with the excuse of investing their monies.

The earlier charge sheet also indicated that Mr Appiah Mensah’s two companies — Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited; represented by him, have also been charged with defrauding by false pretence, contrary to sections 20 (1) and 13 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29