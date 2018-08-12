Capital Bank collapse drives former manager into pork business

news

A former manager of defunct Capital Bank has gone into pork business following the bank's collapse to keep 'body and soul' together.

Raymond Danquah grills pork for sale at events for a living after being unemployed for a year now.

READ MORE: Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC

Capital Bank was taken over by the Bank of Ghana in August 2017 following liquidity changes and bad banking practices.

An audit report on the collapse of the bank has indicted the erstwhile board of the company chaired by Pastor Mensah Otabil.

Mr Danquah's new job is featured in a yet to be released documentary by Joy News' Justice Baidoo.

Justice Baidoo posted on Facebook that: "Just wrapped up filming with Raymond Danquah, a one time Manager at Capital Bank now grilling pork for sale at events for a living as their benefits remain unpaid one year after the Bank’s collapse...Story up on JoyNews this week. Going back to stand"





Another former manager of the bank, Edem Adimako, is reportedly an Uber driver.

It has also emerged that two former employees of the bank have died.

READ MORE: Beige Bank account holders blocked from withdrawing savings

And over 800 of them are also in dire financial situation.

Sources also say their service package is yet to be paid to them after they were fired following the collapse of the bank.