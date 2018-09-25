Pulse.com.gh logo
China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufour


Former President John Agyekum Kufour has stated that foreign countries that offer support to Ghana do not do so because they love us.

According to him, international donors always look out for that they can get from the receiving country before extending a hand.

Kufour made this statement during the graduation of first batch of students of the Kufuor Scholars programme.

He said Ghanaian leaders must learn how to negotiate for good deals for the country because the East and West have clearly shown that their main aim is exploitation.

“We need to build our negotiating skills up so we get a fair share around the negotiating table because whether from the East or West, none of them come because they love us. They come for what they can get and we must also learn what we want from them and learn to negotiate and take it,” the former president said.

He added that Ghana needs to build up its negotiating skills so that the country can get the best out of agreements with other foreign countries.

Kufour also spoke on the “Ghana Beyond Aid” mantra being fronted by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to him, Ghana is yet to reach the stage where the country can survive without support from international donors.

“It is a matter of phasing. We are in a phase of development. We just do not get up and say no aid,” Kufour remarked.

“They have exploited us enough so we take to empower ourselves, to build ourselves through education and through attracting investment, creating employment, so it gets to a point where now when they come, they meet their equals. So we have to be careful to say that now where we are, we will not go and ask for aid. We will do it, but only as a stage to empower us,” he added.

