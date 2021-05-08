Christ Embassy's 'Pneumatica Night': 4 charged for breaching COVID-19 protocol granted GH¢320,000 bail

Three of the accused, Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali, and Agyeman Kumi Nutifafa are members of the Christ Embassy Church, and the fourth person, Edmond Dapaaah is the one who manages the Fantasy Dome facility at the Trade Fair Centre.

The accused persons who are members of the Church were granted bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with two sureties each.

One of the sureties the court said should be a public/civil servant earning not less than GH¢1400.

The three members of the Christ Embassy Church pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime for failing to failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The court has since adjourned the case to May 24.

Background

The church held the event dubbed Pneumatic night for its members on Friday, April 30.

According to the police, the leadership of Christ Embassy Church did not notify them of the event and they didn't provide any security for that matter.

The Ghana Police service commenced investigations into the alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols by the leadership of Christ Embassy Church.

Videos of the event showed thousands of the congregants gathered at the Dome without observing social distancing protocol and minimal wearing of masks.