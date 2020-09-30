This was disclosed at an Accra High Court by state prosecutors in the murder trial of the law Professor.

State prosecutors on September 16 pressed the charge of murder against four persons namely Christian Pobee, James Nana Womba, Isaac Botchwey, and Adams Mensah Mansur.

According to the prosecutors, James Nana Womba confessed on his involvement and have been remanded by the court.

One Opambour Agya Badu, a named accomplice of Mr. Womba has also been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three: Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, gardener have been discharged.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, withdrew the earlier charge and substituted with the new one.

He told the court that, their investigations did not incriminate the three persons and prayed for them to be discharged.

He said Womba upon investigation confessed to collaborating with Nkansah and two others who are on the run to commit the crime.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, asked the court to remand them as investigations were still ongoing in the case.