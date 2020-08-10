Osagyefo Amotia has also called for the arrest and prosecution of the proprietor of the school for his role in the violence that ensued at the school last week.

In a statement signed on his behalf by the stool secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta, the Okyenhene made some demands to the Ghana Education Service.

The school was the scene of violent attacks on invigilators and a journalist during the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

PUBLIC STATEMENT

For immediate release

DEMAND FOR THE CLOSURE OF BRIGHT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

10th August, 2020

It is the well-considered opinion of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to hold up to its responsibility in relation to the affairs of the Bright Senior High School situated at Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North District of the Eastern Region. Particular emphasis is the conduct over the past decade of the proprietor of the school, a certain Bright Amponsah.

This statement is provoked by the incident of examination fraud of grave significance in direct relation to the assault of Mr. Gyan Mensah and Damolie Emmanuel Pacome, an official of the West African Examination Council and a reporter or the Daily Graphic respectively in their lawful duties to insist on a fair conduct of WASSCE examination.

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The assault was instigated and ordered under the misdirection of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of the rogue Bright Senior High School which for over a decade has been engaged in ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which runs against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of public examination.

The above is not an isolated incident; it confirms several reports of corrupt and exploitative motive of Bright Senior High School.

Of more importance to this matter and of illustrative and evidential significance is his bribery of certain officers of the West African Examination Council over the past decade.

This situation is proven by the honesty of Mr. Gyan Mensah who decided not bow to the filthy temple of indecency and corruption.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council takes this matter seriously.

I am directed to express publicly that the exams results from the rogue Bright SHS are falsified.

It has become evident that 90% of graduands of the Bright SHS drop out of public universities in their first year due to their lack of ability to meet the intellectual and academic demands of tertiary institutions.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is most concerned with the fact of the abuse and degradation of its young mind, and regrettably is unable to tolerate this situation.

The Council finds the liberal attitude of public authorities on this matter as radical deviation from responsible attitude in terms of enforcement of public policy.

Also to the above, it has been noted that Bright SHS in terms of admission process and curriculum is in violation of all the protocols and regulatory measures of the Ghana Education Service. This point is proven without doubt.

The Council directs its decision in relation as stated above to live up to its customary responsibility to defend the interest of the youth and ensure integrity in public life.

Further are reports of sexual abuse, which for the sake of lack of evidence I am not directed to relate.

Finally, I am instructed by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and on the august permission of His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on the following measures divorced from any compromise:

-The closure of the Bright Senior High School with immediate effect.

-The arrest of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of Bright Senior High School and his immediate prosecution.

- On humanitarian grounds and fatherly consideration, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council will assist in the rehabilitation of affected students; this is in consideration of their immediate and best interest.

Further, a thorough investigation of the operations of Bright SHS over the last decade with particular concern with its dealings with certain officers of the West African Examination Council WAEC.

Also, to be emphasized and insisted, a comprehensive auditing of the academic and social situation of Bright SHS by the GES and the police.

……………………. D.M. OFORI-ATTA STATE SECRETARY