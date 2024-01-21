ADVERTISEMENT
Commencement of voting in NDC Odododiodioo Parliamentary election

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Voting has commenced for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as over 2300 delegates gather to select their Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Voting Centers

This follows the dismissal of an interlocutory injunction application filed by disqualified candidate Michael Nii Yarboi Anan. The initial postponement of the election, resulting from the legal challenge, has been lifted.

Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, the General Secretary of the NDC, announced on January 19 that an Accra High Court had dismissed the application for an interlocutory injunction. Consequently, the party is now resuming the electoral processes leading up to the Odododiodioo parliamentary election.

The disqualification of Michael Nii Yarboi Annan by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in November 2023 led to the special committee's findings.

The committee, established by the Functional Executive Committee, justified the disqualification based on the party's constitution, specifically Article 41(8)(b). This article states that a member must be an active party member at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination filing date.

With the court injunction lifted, the party has cleared the way for the resumption of the primary in the Odododiodioo constituency, allowing the over 2300 delegates to exercise their right to vote in selecting the NDC's candidate for the parliamentary seat.

