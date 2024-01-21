Commencement of voting in NDC Odododiodioo Parliamentary election

Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, the General Secretary of the NDC, announced on January 19 that an Accra High Court had dismissed the application for an interlocutory injunction. Consequently, the party is now resuming the electoral processes leading up to the Odododiodioo parliamentary election.

The disqualification of Michael Nii Yarboi Annan by the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in November 2023 led to the special committee's findings.

The committee, established by the Functional Executive Committee, justified the disqualification based on the party's constitution, specifically Article 41(8)(b). This article states that a member must be an active party member at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination filing date.

ADVERTISEMENT