He said the board is currently finalizing all the legal frameworks needed before the building of the Cathedral starts.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, the board has so far supervised the demolition of structures within the earmarked area for the construction of the cathedral.

“It takes a while for the architectural drawings to be ready after which the architect will take the architectural drawings to the structural engineer[s] who will also prepare their drawings and they should be very detailed and so it takes a lot of time to really develop the drawings", he said.

"We are putting things in place. Very soon you will see advertisement in terms of contractors, procurement and so on…We are working on all those things.”

The government has commenced demolition of houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

It has selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjeye to design the building which has since been made public.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been sharply criticized over the project with many arguing that it is not a priority project taking into consideration the country’s developmental needs.