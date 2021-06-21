Ongoing work at Sunyani airport stops as contractor cries over debt

In March 2021, the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah visited the airport and promised that the rehabilitation works would be completed at the end of May 2021 but that timeline has elapsed.

Information available to Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse.com.gh has it that the contractor has threatened to withdraw its equipment from the site if it is not paid.

The company according to sources has written letters to the appropriate authorities to that effect. RAL for several months has also not paid its workers because of the situation.

Several timelines given by Minister as the time for the completion of works at the airport have not been met.

In 2020 the then Deputy Minister of Aviation, Yaw Afful during one of his working tours of the airport promised the rehabilitation works would be completed in December 2020 but this timeline was not met.

On June 25, 2019, the government signed a contract agreement with Messrs Resources Access Limited (RAL) for the Rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport at an estimated cost of GH¢48,694,733.69. The consultant to the project is Engineering Services Provision Company Limited (ESPCo).

DAA Construction was responsible for the construction of the fence wall at the airport and is completed. The project, with a nine-month timeline, was expected to have commenced on October 25, 2019, and completed on July 24, 2020.

However, the contract period was revised, making the duration seventeen months.