“Yesterday the [interest] groups came together and wrote to the police after they went to the police where the two suspects were being held but couldn’t find them. The excuse was that the suspects had been sent to the CID Headquarters. They followed up to the CID Headquarters but were told that the suspects were not there and this forced the group to declare the suspects missing,” the CID boss, DCOP Maame Tiwah Addo Danquah, explained.

She continued, “Today they [interest groups] returned to the CID to look for the suspects but they were given a letter to go to the BNI Headquarters to access the suspects so since morning, they have been at the BNI headquarters to see them.”

Francis Buabeng, a 26-year-old driver and Albert Ansah, a 33-year-old driver's mate, were arrested after a formal complaint was lodged by the assaulted police officer at the Odorkor Police.

The two were arraigned before the Weija District Court on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

They were subsequently remanded in police custody until April 1.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has pledged legal support for the commercial vehicle driver and his mate.

COPEC together with some driver unions has intervened to provide legal aid for the driver and his mate.

Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah said they "have all joined to give assistance to the driver and mate just to ensure that at least they will be given fair trial if indeed they have committed a crime."

They have been slapped with four counts of assaulting a police officer and causing road obstruction.