The President said this while addressing the leadership of the TUC at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

“It’s clear that the measure we took to close our borders, ban international travel, and, in the immediate aftermath of that banning, everybody who came to Ghana had to be subjected to mandatory quarantine as well as testing [was a good one],” he said.

“At the time there were a lot of comments, many of them unhelpful, but at the end of the day, I believe the decision to ban international travel as well as to take the measures of quarantine and testing are being vindicated by facts.”

President Akufo-Addo

The Ghana government has taken some measures to ensure that the virus does not escalate further in the country.

The President has banned all public gatherings and all international flights as well as closed all of Ghana’s borders to human traffic in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Also, all persons who entered the country from Coronavirus hit countries have been made to undergo mandatory quarantining.

Akufo-Addo believes despite receiving some criticisms, his interventions against the pandemic are being vindicated.

“So, focusing on the importation of the virus and the infection has proved to be absolutely spot on and we are now seeing the benefits of these measures.

“But we can never stop there, we have to constantly look at whatever additional measures are there that will put us in a strong place to deal with this pandemic, this menace and that is what we are constantly doing,” he added.

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has skyrocketed to 132, with three deaths recorded as well.