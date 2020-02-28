The MP said this will ensure that he hasn't contracted the deadly coronavirus on his 12-day trip to Europe.

Speaking during presentation of the business statement in the House today, the MP argued a similar action was taken in Mongolia where the president has been isolated for the protection of the citizenry.

Mr Mubarak also requested that as a matter of urgency the minister of health be invited to parliament to give indication as to the level of the country’s preparedness of protecting Ghanaians generally from the coronavirus.”

Ras Mubarak

“And finally Mr Speaker, could my honorable friend confirm whether upon arrival in the country from his European tour, his Excellency, the president would be quarantined,” he added.

He went on “it will be very helpful to get an indication whether the president will be quarantined or not upon his arrival into the country.”

The president on his European tour visited Norway where a case of the deadly virus has been detected.